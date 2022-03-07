BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

