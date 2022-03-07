Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

