BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $100.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,720 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

