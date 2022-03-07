Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $93.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

