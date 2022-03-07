Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.01

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.04) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($47.83) to €43.00 ($46.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Bouygues SA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

