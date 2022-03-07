Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,390,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

