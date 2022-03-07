Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $29.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,047. BOX has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BOX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 54.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 84.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 830,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.