Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $76.75 on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

