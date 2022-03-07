Brian Clem Sells 15,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $19,175.66.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 2,793,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

