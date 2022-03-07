Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $32.97. 37,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,179,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.