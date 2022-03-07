Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $32.97. 37,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,179,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.
In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
