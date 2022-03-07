Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,860 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

