Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.28.

AVGO stock opened at $596.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average of $556.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

