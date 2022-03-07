Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $720.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.57. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

