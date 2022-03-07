Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $3.87 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $47.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.56 million, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

