Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.73). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

ALLK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04. Allakos has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allakos by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allakos by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.