Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to post $579.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $550.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 264.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.