Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $12.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.24. 249,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

