Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
AerCap stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,163. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.
AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.