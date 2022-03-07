Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,609 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,163. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

