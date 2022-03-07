Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goff John C acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.