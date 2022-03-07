Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goff John C acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.