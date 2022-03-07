Brokerages Expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

