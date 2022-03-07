Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to report sales of $27.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $117.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.18 million, with estimates ranging from $128.24 million to $131.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 11,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.19. Conifer has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

