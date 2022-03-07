Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 323.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 357,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

