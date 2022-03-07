Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

