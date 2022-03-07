Brokerages Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $45.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $181.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

REPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REPX traded down $7.30 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 6,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $545.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

