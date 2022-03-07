Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce $390.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.04 million to $421.90 million. Sunrun reported sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,191 shares of company stock worth $1,166,396 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

