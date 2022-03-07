Brokerages Set Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target at $26.40

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ABSI shares. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ABSI opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $2,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

