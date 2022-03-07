Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target at $12.71

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

ARESF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

