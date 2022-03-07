Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 484.56

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 484.56 ($6.50).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.12) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.25) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.15) to GBX 495 ($6.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

LON BEZ traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 386.80 ($5.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,376,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 428.72. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.48), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($42,817.40).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

