Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $66.61

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $126,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.