Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $135.71

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 111,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

