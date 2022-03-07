Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Target Price at C$17.80

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IBI Group stock remained flat at $C$14.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 180,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,150. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.64 million and a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.60. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.91 and a 1-year high of C$14.35.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

