Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $126.17

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 5,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,007. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

