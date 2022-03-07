Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $131.63

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,109. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.