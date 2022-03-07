Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New $281,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 716,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,534. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

