Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Takes $4.34 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

VBR stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

