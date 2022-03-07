Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $302,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,289 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,901 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

