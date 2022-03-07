Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $344,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,835,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $30.90 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

