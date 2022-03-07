Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,380 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,020 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 39,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

