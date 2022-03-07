Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,284. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

