BSCView (BSCV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,802.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $83,184.40 and $3,802.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.31 or 0.06640365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.92 or 0.99802047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.