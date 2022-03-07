Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $717,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $497.66 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $345.60 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

