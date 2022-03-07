Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $281.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.90 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

