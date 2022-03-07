Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 216 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.