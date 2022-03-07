Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 303 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

