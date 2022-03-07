Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 2417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -1.54.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.