Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 2417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

