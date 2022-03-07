BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRKHU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. BurTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000.

