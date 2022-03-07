Bytecoin Market Cap Reaches $24.59 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $38,574.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00415215 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 309.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.