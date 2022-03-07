C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

