Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABA stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.87. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,556. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

