California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

